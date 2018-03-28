Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 947.3% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 279,537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252,847 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.83. 10,784,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,089,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $722,086.56, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.07%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/progressive-investment-management-corp-increases-position-in-microsoft-co-msft-updated.html.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.