Progressive (PGR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by MKM Partners to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo set a $61.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS increased their target price on Progressive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.56.

PGR stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,431.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 13,675.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 83,419 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3,273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Progressive by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

