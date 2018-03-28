Propy Market Capitalization Achieves $15.01 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Propy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00010842 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Huobi. Propy has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and $7.41 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00720858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00146339 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029311 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,431,790 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

