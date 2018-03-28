ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 212.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,635,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 178,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (ProQR), formerly ProQR Therapeutics B.V., is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company based in the Netherlands. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of ribonucleic Acid (RNA)-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders. It designs its therapeutic candidates to specifically target and repair the defective messenger RNA, or Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA), that is transcribed from a mutated gene in order to restore the expression and function of normal, or wild-type protein.

