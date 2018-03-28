ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2049 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. 10,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,183. ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

