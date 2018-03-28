ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1956 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF stock remained flat at $$57.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 203. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $59.26.

