ProShares Trust to Issue Special Dividend of $0.00 (SJB)

ProShares Trust (NYSEARCA:SJB) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0046 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

ProShares Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 26,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,964. ProShares Trust has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

