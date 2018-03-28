ProShares Trust (RALS) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Trust (NYSEARCA:RALS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of ProShares Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 4,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801. ProShares Trust has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $38.89.

