ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF (NYSEARCA:UBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2121 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,251. ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF has a 1-year low of $70.45 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF (NYSEARCA:UBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/proshares-ultra-20year-tsury-etf-ubt-declares-0-21-quarterly-dividend-updated.html.

About ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.