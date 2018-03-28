ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. 535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

