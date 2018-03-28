ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,976. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 52 week low of $96.32 and a 52 week high of $136.15.

About ProShares Ultra MidCap400

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

