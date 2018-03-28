ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1493 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $54.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/proshares-ultra-utilities-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15-upw-updated.html.

About ProShares Ultra Utilities

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.