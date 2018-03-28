ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,507. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $172.45.

