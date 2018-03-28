Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a $69.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRTA. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 target price on Prothena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,281. Prothena has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,512.49, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.79.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.24. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 556.84%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Prothena by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prothena by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Prothena by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

