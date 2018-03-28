Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,040 ($28.18) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,169 ($29.97) to GBX 2,161 ($29.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra set a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,235 ($30.88) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,122.16 ($29.32).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,815 ($25.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49,510.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,951.61. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($27.53).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.92) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). Prudential had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/prudential-pru-earns-buy-rating-from-hsbc-updated.html.

About Prudential

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.