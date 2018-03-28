Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News headlines about Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7321581782646 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD stock remained flat at $$14.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 58,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,644. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of approximately three years or less and a weighted average maturity of over five years or less.

