PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of PTC worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pennant Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC now owns 658,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP raised its position in PTC by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PTC by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,285.31, a P/E ratio of 115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $306.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 5,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $404,172.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,368.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,964 shares of company stock worth $2,765,872. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

