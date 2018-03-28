PulteGroup (PHM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE PHM) opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,207.22, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.22%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $260,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,912,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,852,000 after acquiring an additional 658,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,574,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,984,000 after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,749,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,562,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,444,000 after acquiring an additional 735,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

