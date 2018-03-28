Pure Cycle (PCYO) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL-WATER SPLY” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pure Cycle to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Pure Cycle has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Cycle’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pure Cycle and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Cycle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pure Cycle Competitors 95 266 285 17 2.34

As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies have a potential upside of 5.77%. Given Pure Cycle’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pure Cycle has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Cycle and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Cycle $1.22 million -$1.71 million -130.70 Pure Cycle Competitors $3.27 billion $157.36 million 12.06

Pure Cycle’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pure Cycle. Pure Cycle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Cycle and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Cycle -72.21% -2.14% -2.08% Pure Cycle Competitors 8.27% 9.06% 2.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Pure Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Pure Cycle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pure Cycle rivals beat Pure Cycle on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area. The Company is engaged in selling water service to customers, using water rights owned or controlled by the Company and developing infrastructure to divert, treat and distribute that water and collect, treat and reuse wastewater. The Company owns a portfolio of water rights located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area, Southeastern Colorado in the Arkansas River, and the Western Slope of Colorado in the Colorado River. The Company’s Denver area assets include Rangeview Water, the Lowry Range Property, Sky Ranch and Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

