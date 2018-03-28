Pure Storage (PSTG) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) is one of 82 public companies in the “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pure Storage to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Pure Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Pure Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Storage and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Storage $727.98 million -$245.06 million -22.62 Pure Storage Competitors $9.37 billion $967.38 million -9.06

Pure Storage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pure Storage. Pure Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Storage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Storage -17.36% -38.70% -19.45% Pure Storage Competitors -9.89% 1.85% -2.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pure Storage and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Storage 1 6 14 0 2.62 Pure Storage Competitors 771 3325 5890 252 2.55

Pure Storage currently has a consensus price target of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%. As a group, “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies have a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Pure Storage’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pure Storage has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Pure Storage has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Storage’s competitors have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pure Storage competitors beat Pure Storage on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc. provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. Its business model replaces the forklift upgrade cycle with an Evergreen Storage model. Its primary offerings include its FlashArray and FlashBlade products, inclusive of its Purity Operating Environment (Purity OE) software, its Pure1 cloud-based software, and FlashStack, its joint converged infrastructure solution with Cisco. Its customers include large and mid-size organizations across a diverse set of industry verticals, including cloud-based software and service providers, consumer Web, education, energy, financial services, governments, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail and telecommunications.

