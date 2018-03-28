Purplebricks Group (PURP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.36) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PURP. Jefferies Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 94 ($1.30) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 733 ($10.13) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.49) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.91) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 453.67 ($6.27).

PURP stock opened at GBX 299.80 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $886.30 and a PE ratio of -9,993.33. Purplebricks Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.30 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 525 ($7.25).

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the business of estate agency. The Company operates through the division of providing services relating to the sale of properties. The Company uses technology in the process of selling, buying or letting of properties. The Company operates in the United Kingdom.

