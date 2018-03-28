Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0283 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Putnam High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $9.31.

In other Putnam High Income Securities Fund news, major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 312,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam High Income Securities Fund

Putnam High Income Securities Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund provides high current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund pursues its objective by investing in convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks.

