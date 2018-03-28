PVH (PVH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% to ~$9.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.26 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.20-2.25 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,375. PVH has a 1-year low of $96.85 and a 1-year high of $157.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11,173.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on PVH to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Instinet began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.33.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total value of $131,279.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $422,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,091 shares of company stock worth $2,382,742 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

