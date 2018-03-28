Pyxis Funds I (NASDAQ:SNLN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Funds I (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.85% of Pyxis Funds I worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Funds I in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Funds I during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Pyxis Funds I by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Pyxis Funds I by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pyxis Funds I by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pyxis Funds I stock remained flat at $$18.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,143. Pyxis Funds I has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Pyxis Funds I’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

