EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for EVINE Live in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for EVINE Live’s FY2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVLV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVINE Live from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of EVINE Live from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of EVINE Live to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

EVINE Live stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. 37,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,299. EVINE Live has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29, a PE ratio of -98,000.00, a PEG ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. EVINE Live had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $192.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EVINE Live by 71.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EVINE Live in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVINE Live in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Boston Partners raised its position in EVINE Live by 2,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,803,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,408 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in EVINE Live by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVINE Live Inc is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories.

