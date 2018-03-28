Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for The Keyw Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:KEYW)

The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of The Keyw in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Keyw’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Keyw from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on The Keyw and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital cut The Keyw from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Keyw from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Keyw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Keyw has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of The Keyw stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Keyw has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Keyw by 32.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Keyw during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Keyw by 31.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Keyw during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Keyw by 381.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The Keyw Company Profile

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. Its solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S.

