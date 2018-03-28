Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for KB Home Lifted by Wedbush (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

KBH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 680,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. KB Home has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2,464.04, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,821,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $34,238,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $32,749,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $29,512,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,649,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,261,000 after purchasing an additional 522,007 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $1,430,467.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

