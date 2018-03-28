Leerink Swann Weighs in on Amgen, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Leerink Swann currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2019 earnings at $14.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.33 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.26.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.99. 1,880,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,400. The company has a market capitalization of $126,235.29, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen has a 12-month low of $152.16 and a 12-month high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 279,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 740,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 104,871 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,151.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.45%.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/q4-2018-eps-estimates-for-amgen-inc-lifted-by-leerink-swann-amgn-updated.html.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.