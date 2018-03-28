Cormark Weighs in on TRANSAT AT Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for TRANSAT AT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Cormark also issued estimates for TRANSAT AT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

Shares of TRANSAT AT stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.56. 13,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,807. TRANSAT AT has a twelve month low of C$5.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $335.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, Director Bernard Bussières sold 11,000 shares of TRANSAT AT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$119,900.00. Also, insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds sold 450,000 shares of TRANSAT AT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$4,950,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,125 shares of company stock worth $5,081,868.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

