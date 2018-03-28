QCR (QCRH) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.30

Media coverage about QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. QCR earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 46.2862045520678 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of QCR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $619.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. QCR has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.74 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 21.51%. sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCRH. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 target price on QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

In other QCR news, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,380.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $89,280.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,319.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), Rockford Bank and Trust Company (RB&T), and Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services.

