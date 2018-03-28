Qlik Technologies (QLIK) & SEA (SE) Critical Review

Qlik Technologies (NASDAQ: QLIK) and SEA (NYSE:SE) are both technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qlik Technologies and SEA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qlik Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SEA 0 0 6 0 3.00

SEA has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 70.78%. Given SEA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than Qlik Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qlik Technologies and SEA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qlik Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.29) -105.17 SEA N/A N/A N/A ($1.71) -6.39

Qlik Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qlik Technologies and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qlik Technologies -3.72% -7.44% -4.12% SEA -141.10% N/A -48.73%

Summary

SEA beats Qlik Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qlik Technologies Company Profile

Zoona is a Zambia-based financial technology company. The Company provides the technology and business support to over 1,000 entrepreneurs across Africa, enabling them to start their own business. The Company offers Kiva, which is a crowd-lending platform. The Company’s mobile money platform enables over 1,000 entrepreneurs to become Zoona Agents. The Company uses its technology to provide financial services to serve various financial communities across Africa.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee, as well as acts as a payment processing platform for Garena's prepaid cards. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

