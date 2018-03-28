Qora Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (QORA)

Qora (CURRENCY:QORA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Qora coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC on exchanges. Qora has a total market cap of $0.00 and $108.00 worth of Qora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qora has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Qora

Qora (CRYPTO:QORA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2014. Qora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Qora is qora.org. Qora’s official message board is forum.qora.tech. Qora’s official Twitter account is @qoracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qora

Qora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Qora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qora must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

