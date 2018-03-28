VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (VDSI) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.31% of VASCO Data Security International worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 48,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. Leucadia National Corp bought a new stake in VASCO Data Security International in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 556,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VASCO Data Security International alerts:

Shares of VASCO Data Security International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,418. VASCO Data Security International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $532.13, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. VASCO Data Security International had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that VASCO Data Security International, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other VASCO Data Security International news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 20,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $279,348.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,834,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,993,096.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 205,765 shares of company stock worth $2,858,186 in the last ninety days. 25.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VDSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded VASCO Data Security International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/qs-investors-llc-cuts-holdings-in-vasco-data-security-international-inc-vdsi-updated.html.

VASCO Data Security International Company Profile

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for VASCO Data Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VASCO Data Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.