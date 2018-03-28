QS Investors LLC Sells 9,773 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $32.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $6,464.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

