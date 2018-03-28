Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12-month low of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.21).

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines and steam generation applications. The Company offers emulsion fuel multiphase superfine atomized residue (MSAR) as a substitute for heavy fuel oil (HFO).

