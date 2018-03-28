GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) Holdings Trimmed by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of GNC worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GNC in the 4th quarter worth $2,883,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in GNC by 1,758.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 676,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 639,643 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GNC by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 263,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GNC by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 209,789 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 230,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,904,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.65, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.84. GNC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. GNC had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 120.93%. The firm had revenue of $557.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GNC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GNC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GNC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

