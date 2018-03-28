Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JUNO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JUNO) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juno Therapeutics were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 101.5% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 252,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Juno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Juno Therapeutics stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. Juno Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $9,930.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Richard Klausner sold 12,724 shares of Juno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $613,424.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 741,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,747,666.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Azelby sold 29,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $1,998,677.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,171.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,465 shares of company stock worth $24,946,548 in the last ninety days. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JUNO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Juno Therapeutics Company Profile

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

