Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,228,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,624,000 after acquiring an additional 987,496 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,912,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,974,000 after acquiring an additional 786,207 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 778,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,925,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after acquiring an additional 749,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,068,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 106,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,756.94, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.42 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of December 31, 2017, which excludes assets held for sale.

