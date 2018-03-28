Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 133,500 Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Achaogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Achaogen in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Achaogen by 1,743.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Achaogen in the 2nd quarter worth $1,117,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Achaogen by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Achaogen by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 273,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Achaogen alerts:

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $163,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,617,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,177,319.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,617,752 shares in the company, valued at $64,660,325.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 778,356 shares of company stock worth $8,265,996 and have sold 10,089 shares worth $110,576. Insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAO. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Achaogen to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of Achaogen stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $593.51, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.28. Achaogen Inc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.21). Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 83.14% and a negative net margin of 1,124.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. sell-side analysts predict that Achaogen Inc will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/quantitative-investment-management-llc-purchases-new-position-in-achaogen-inc-akao-updated.html.

Achaogen Profile

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.