Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fairmount Santrol at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fairmount Santrol during the fourth quarter worth about $24,371,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fairmount Santrol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 40,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,443,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fairmount Santrol stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 401,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $975.91, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Fairmount Santrol had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jenniffer D. Deckard sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Conway acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,898.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,600 shares of company stock worth $240,570 and have sold 28,626 shares worth $128,051. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

FMSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Fairmount Santrol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fairmount Santrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.15 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fairmount Santrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

