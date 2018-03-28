Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 801,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,146,000. Nike comprises 0.7% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Goldman Sachs set a $59.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.95 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,722 shares of company stock worth $30,466,859 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. 1,309,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,920,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $107,215.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

