Quantum Market Capitalization Achieves $9.08 Million (QAU)

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and $4,508.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Gatehub, EtherDelta and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002755 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00716120 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012669 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00148091 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00184214 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,395,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,487,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatehub, EtherDelta and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.