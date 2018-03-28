Quartix’s (QTX) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Quartix (LON:QTX) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.87) target price on the stock.

Shares of QTX stock opened at GBX 351.11 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.32 and a PE ratio of 2,925.92. Quartix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.73).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Quartix’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

About Quartix

Quartix Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based supplier of vehicle tracking systems and services. The Company operates in designing, development and marketing of vehicle tracking devices and the provision of related data services segment. The Company offers subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, software and services in the United Kingdom.

