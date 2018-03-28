Quebecoin (QBC) Price Down 36.8% This Week

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $264,393.00 and $1,366.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded down 36.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000785 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000376 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

QBC is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

