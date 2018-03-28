Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.52% of Quidel worth $37,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth $205,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth $406,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Quidel by 55.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 39,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,588. The company has a market cap of $1,782.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $52.86.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.70. Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler sold 12,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $582,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler sold 4,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $188,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,880 shares of company stock worth $6,929,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

