Quidel (QDEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QDEL. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Quidel in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Quidel stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Quidel has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,782.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,640,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,880 shares of company stock worth $6,929,122 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Quidel by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Quidel by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

