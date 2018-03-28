Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quintana Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (QES)

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QES. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quintana Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Quintana Energy Services stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. Quintana Energy Services has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

In other Quintana Energy Services news, insider Daniel Rogers ` Herndon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Archer Holdco Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/quintana-energy-services-inc-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-08-per-share-capital-one-financial-forecasts-qes-updated.html.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc is a provider of oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas throughout the United States. The Company’s business segments include Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services enable efficient drilling and guidance of the horizontal section of a wellbore are using its technologically-advanced fleet of downhole motors and 117 MWD kits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quintana Energy Services (QES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.