Qvolta (QVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.23 Million

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Qvolta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC. During the last week, Qvolta has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Qvolta has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $11,075.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00730603 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012428 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00149675 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00033670 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Qvolta

Qvolta was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,940,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qvolta’s official message board is medium.com/@Qvolta. The official website for Qvolta is qvolta.com. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform.

Qvolta Token Trading

Qvolta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Qvolta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

