Ralph Lauren (RL) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.14 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. 771,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,174. The firm has a market cap of $9,001.13, a PE ratio of -108.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $119.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is -198.02%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

