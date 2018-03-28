Randgold Resources (GOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of Randgold Resources from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Randgold Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

Shares of Randgold Resources (GOLD) opened at $83.66 on Monday. Randgold Resources has a 52-week low of $79.17 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $7,917.48, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $328.62 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Randgold Resources will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Randgold Resources by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Randgold Resources by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Randgold Resources by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Randgold Resources (GOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/randgold-resources-gold-stock-rating-upgraded-by-goldman-sachs.html.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.